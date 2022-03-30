No products in the cart.
White Sox replace Blake Rutherford with Adam Haseley, hope for more
The easiest way to process the White Sox’s acquisition of Adam Haseley is to think the White Sox merely wanted to upgrade their Blake Rutherford situation.
Haseley replaced Rutherford on the 40-man roster, as the latter was designated for assignment to make room. He also replaced Rutherford as an outfielder with former first-round sheen who bats from the left side.
The White Sox saw a swap worth making because Haseley theoretically offers the ability to provide decent at-bats against upper-level right-handed pitching and an ability to cover center, at least if he can get back to his 2019 form.
That caveat has some heft to it. Last year’s shaky performance — followed by a leave of absence Haseley hasn’t yet explained (and maybe never will) — suggests a crisis of confidence that one can’t automatically assume is behind him. In the field last year, the small sample of flies included a couple of notable misplays …
… and Haseley took his leave after the second one. If you believe Joe Girardi, it’s not because the Phillies were just about to demote Haseley.
Still, even in this compromised state, Haseley even holds the advantage of time over Rutherford. He has two options remaining, while Rutherford only has one. Basically the White Sox have two years to see if Haseley can merely return to being a fringe MLB contributor, whereas the Sox have half the time to see if Rutherford can get to a place he’s never been.
Assuming Rutherford finds a home elsewhere, it would close the book on the Todd Frazier/David Robertson/Tommy Kahnle trade. Even if Rutherford remains, the DFA reflects the White Sox’s willingness to turn the page on it. It’s hard to post a sub-.700 OPS at Charlotte, but Rutherford never could modify his swing for lift or power, he lost the ability to handle center, and the strikeout-to-walk disparity is now a chasm.
- 2018: 34 BB, 90 K over 487 PA in Winston-Salem
- 2019: 37 BB, 118 K over 480 PA in Birmingham
- 2021: 21 BB, 119 K over 476 PA in Charlotte
Sometimes it’s kinda neat when the player the White Sox wanted least in a seven-player deal contributes the most, but in the case of Tyler Clippard, he was merely included for accounting purposes, and the Sox sent him to Houston for cash before the trade turned a month old.
Clippard is still the most active of the seven players involved. He posted a 1.80 ERA over 11 games with the Sox, who are one of the seven teams he’s pitched for over the last five seasons. The Nationals will make it eight in six if he makes good on his minor league deal this year.
As for the others:
Ian Clarkin: He spent the 2018-19 offseason yo-yoing between the White Sox and Cubs on waiver claims, and in hindsight, it’s hard to see why they fought over him. He hit a wall in Double-A, as injuries ate away at his stuff, but he ended up pitching 51⅓ innings at Triple-A Albuquerque anyway. The altitude was the last thing he needed, as he issued 34 walks against 19 strikeouts.
Tito Polo: He briefly showed some center field potential after the trade, but injuries limited him to just 53 games in 2018, and he’s yet to top that total since, whether in affiliated ball or the Mexican League.
The Yankees got the better end of the deal, mostly because David Roberston continued to deliver on his market-rate contract. They probably hoped for more, at least from Tommy Kahnle. Todd Frazier was merely depth, but while Kahnle had some strong stretches out of the vaunted Bronx bullpen, he couldn’t quite remain healthy enough to bank on.
Mostly, the deal reset a chain of trades that had been slowly accruing value for the White Sox. Kahnle came over in a deal for Yency Almonte, whom the Sox acquired for Gordon Beckham. From this perspective, you could say it’s up to Haseley to regain some ground here. From a point of view that actually matters, Haseley has bigger fish to fry, and it’d be great if he could buy the Sox some time between what they currently have on the 40-man roster, and guys like Yoelqui Céspedes and Oscar Colás coming up behind him. The idea is that this next wave of outfielders can produce one who sticks.
That yankee trade really didn’t work out luckily the other big trades seemed too or it would be more notable. 3 out of 4 hit rate on the big moves is pretty good.
Haseley over Rutherford and an extra option year is an easy call, this is another small move that sitting by itself away from the rest of the off season weirdness is totally reasonable and acceptable.
Side note, what’s Kopech’s status at this point I think last I saw he threw 2 innings of live BP… not exactly anywhere near Id like an interquel part of the rotation to be this close to opening day.
Haseley is at the very least more credible depth than Rutherford. But I find the need to remind the White Sox that there are at least two ways of creating depth: adding star players to the top of the depth chart or adding fringe players to the bottom. They almost never do the former.
If your stated goal is to win a world series you have to be able to match up against certain teams. Nobody has won the AL pennant without beating the Astros or being the Astros since Cleveland in 2016. We saw what a playoff series against the Astros looks like last year. Is this team fundamentally different in any way?
No team has won the World Series without beating the Dodgers or being the Dodgers since Kansas City in 2015. No team is going to match up well against the Dodgers on paper but how big is that gap between them and the White Sox as it currently stands?
To be honest, I don’t think this team is even a great matchup against the Yankees. It’s like they build a team to be good enough to win the AL Central and then stopped.
Sorry for the rant that isn’t entirely relevant.
“they built a team good enough to win the AL Central, and then stopped”. Exactly.
The tl:dr version on the original post summarizes it perfectly.
Vent it out, friend. You’re a passionate fan of the White Sox. It is completely justified and you’re not alone in the way you feel.
We all saw what we saw the last two playoff exits, and you are not wrong.
Actually, that’s a good succinct summary of what championship-level caliber looks like. My hope/guess is that the Sox will make some trade deadline moves, even though we don’t have much to trade. Assuming Kimbrel is more-or-less consistent, he might finally bring back something, which is a fingers-crossed situation. Seems to most people 22-23 are prime years to go for it, but the fans’ definition of going for it and Hahndorf’s definition of going for it are somewhat different. It is kind of strange that during the World Series window, one of the questions I am most on the edge of my seat to see answered is who will emerge as backup catcher. Never a dull moment with the White Sox.
I like that the Sox are innovating. Before they were acquiring outfielders who couldn’t field but could hit. Now they are acquiring outfielders that can do neither.
Look at the plethora of mediocre OF’s the Sox had playing all year and in the playoffs last season. These included Garcia, Goodwin, Lamb, Eaton, and Hamilton. Looking at Haseley’s numbers, it is not likely that he will produce even what most of those guys did. He is certainly worse than Garcia, Goodwin, Lamb. I’d take Goodwin over him in a heartbeat, he at least hit vs righties some of the time. As Trooper said, yet another move that does nothing to address their actual weaknesses.
With all the moves they made this winter, they arguably did not add one player likely to help them win a playoff series. That’s why many on here won’t give them points for a slight upgrade to Rutherford at no cost, because he was irrelevant to begin with. Get a backup catcher at least for christ’s sake. This offseason has been a complete joke start to finish.
It is truly hard to believe they did not at least get a backup catcher. Total incompetence.
You seem to be more upset about this than most considering we are talking about someone that will spend a lot of time in Charlotte this year.
I’m rightfully disappointed as several people on here are that we’re talking about moves that will have no impact on their 2022 season, rather than those that would have improved their chances of a better outcome than the rather pitiful playoff showing the past two years.
I’m all ears for what trade you had in mind that would cost of Moore and bring back a major league caliber starter.
If he spends a lot of time in Charlotte, I’d say that bolsters J’s point.
Why? Just because we are supposedly contending for a championship title this year, we can’t make trades for the future? Was Moore that integral to keeping our window open that our future is ruined now? Why are people so fucking pissy about this trade that has no bearing on a Conforto signing because it was never going to happen in the first place?
From someone that’s been generally optimistic about this team: I suspect people are pissy for the same reason people were pissy about the Josh Harrison signing. In a vacuum, it’s a good move that adds depth. But in the context of the Sox inability to solve 2B or RF and continue to rely on unproven/injury-prone players, it’s frustrating because it feels like a poor attempt to solve the problem. You see a guy who will “spend a lot of time Charlotte this year,” but the dude is maybe 5th on an OF depth chart that, you know, isn’t exactly the best bet to be healthy. There’s a decent chance he’ll spend a lot of time in Chicago, too.
The Josh Harrison signing was bad even in a vacuum and the “best bet to stay healthy” comment is based off a random wrist injury and then taking leave for personal issues? His track record suggests a better chance of staying healthy than most of our current roster so I don’t know why that was even brought up. The fact is, we saw last year what happens when people get injured and I for one don’t want a repeat of “Jake Lamb RF” which this guy goes a long way to prevent.
I wasn’t saying he was injury-prone, I’m saying the White Sox OF depth chart is injury-prone. So, what you’re saying is exactly my point. You’ve shrugged this off like, “what’s the big deal, he’ll be in Charlotte?” The folks that are pissy would respond, “he’ll start in Charlotte, but he’ll probably play a lot more than he should.” So folks are pissy because it would have been nice to see a more credible OF depth option, even from the bargain bin.
For fucks sake. This trade doesn’t preclude that. We can easily sign a bargain bin OF to a minor league deal (cough*Goodwin and Hamilton*cough) and never have to call up Haseley. The only realistic complaint that can be levied at this trade is that he takes up a 40 man spot but there are ways to free up spots for another acquisition that won’t materially impact this team.
You’re still not getting the point. People aren’t upset about this trade. Their upset about how this trade fits into the wider offseason.
Think about it like this: Sox fans wouldn’t be pissy about this trade if the Sox had signed a credible OF, even a cheap one. Pham, McCutchen, Pederson, and Kole Calhoun all signed for one-year, $8.5m or less. If the Sox do that instead of sign Joe Kelly, I think you’d see Sox fans singing the praises of this largely inconsequential deal. But they aren’t because this deal probably won’t be inconsequential. Signing Goodwin or the already-signed Billy Hamilton won’t really help matters, either.
And yet, every single person is bitching about this trade. What’s crazy to me is you bring up those names and outside of Pham, I don’t have all that hard a time believing that Haseley could outperform them if given the starting job in RF. They all are pretty damn poor options and yet they are people you’d want to have? And pay money for?
Haseley is replacing Goodwin and Rutherford.
Haseley’s mlb career OPS is barely better than 2021 Eaton. The Sox don’t need guys who can play a little outfield but can’t hit. He would probably hit less than what they got from Lamb. If god forbid he actually plays he would be worse than the cast of clowns they rotated last year.
I’m just wondering if any of you think that the Sox could have an agreement in place with Conforto just awaiting the trade of Kimbrel and most of his salary?
There has not been even a peep of them talking to Conforto as far as I know. I think the possibility is close to zero, much as I would love to believe otherwise.
I’d also say it’s close to zero because I doubt a player would have a handshake agreement that would be culminated at an indeterminate future date when the team accomplishes some other move. No reason for Conforto to do that.
I don’t know that Conforto is going to be great or exactly what they need. But he would be something, an improvement over what they have, with real upside. He could sit out there weeks into the season while it becomes obvious that the Sox failed miserably to address their OF needs, and the Sox would still probably do nothing.
I don’t know, I think the people who think his vax status is holding him up are probably right. I don’t see him getting signed until he gets vaxxed or restrictions are totally lifted.
I think it’s more likely that it’s because he’s a Boras client and he’s holding out for a long-term deal. Coming off of last season, the market just isn’t what he hoped it would be, and he doesn’t want to accept a short-term prove-it deal unless he absolutely has to. I have a hard time believing teams really care about vaccination status at this point – it’s not like Conforto is the only guy in the league who didn’t get the shot.
I mean, Boston almost didn’t sign Trevor Story because he didn’t want to get vaxxed, and only signed him when he finally did. So teams definitely care about it, especially in the AL East where there’s two teams that would seem to be natural fits for Conforto (Boston and Toronto).
This move is so meh that the conspiracy theorist in me thinks Hahn just did it hoping that it would shut The Russa up.
Interesting theory, though it seems Rick Hahn has a plus-ability to tolerate complaining and criticism and not do anything in response to it.
Adolfo is still here,for now. And Basabe is back with White Sox minor leagues. But Rutherford, Walker, and Luis Gonzalez are all gone.
I agree that we can hope one of Cespedes and Colas can stick as a starting OF.
Just an aside – is this similar to Schwarber (sp?) getting hurt for the Cubs? World Series, guys!
I keep getting this horrible feeling that Jerry, Kenny, Rich and Tony, considering their adversarial relationship with their fans/customers, had conferred about what pointless trade they could complete so they can sit around and laugh at the at whitesox fans reactions. Considering that they make these useless trades so often, I wonder if they do it to just spite and annoy their fans/customers. “No soup for you, suckers,” Jerry says out loud and the rest of then laugh hysterically.
I don’t think it’s that twisted. I don’t think he hates the fans. He just doesn’t care, and is only concerned with personal wealth. Very unfortunate that he happens to own our favorite baseball team.
He’s smart enough to know that the Royals aren’t a serious contender, the Tigers are probably a year away from being a threat, the Guardians are going to hand around but who knows what the hell their season will look like, and the Twins are probably going to push us but counting on Chris Archer is a losing bet these days. The division is set up to be competitive but we still are almost assured a playoff spot so why put in further effort (or more accurately, why spend money he doesn’t have to)?
Tony being Tony.
